GCC Welcomes IMO Resolution On Maritime Security In The Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) welcomed a resolution adopted by the Legal Committee of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) during its 113th session, addressing maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

The resolution condemned Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as attacks and threats against vessels in the region and the territories of GCC states and Jordan.

In a statement, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi also welcomed the Committee's condemnation of threats related to the laying of mines in and around the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the imposition of fees on ships transiting the waterway.

He also commended the role of the United Arab Emirates in drafting the resolution, which was subsequently adopted by the Committee. Albudaiwi stressed the importance of implementing the resolution in line with international law and ensuring the uninterrupted passage of vessels through the strait.