Gold, Sugar Prices Rise As Rice Falls In Kabul Market

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of Pakistani and Indian rice declined, while rates of gold and Indian sugar increased in the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the price of a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar rose from 3,250afs to 3,300afs, while a 24-kg bag of Indian rice fell from 2,800afs to 2,600afs and a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice from 3,600afs to 3,500afs.

He added that prices of other essential food items remained unchanged, including a 49-kg sack of Kazakh flour at 1,550afs, a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil at 1,850afs, one kilogram of African black tea at 380afs, and one kilogram of Indonesian green tea at 350afs.

Safi noted that in some cases retail prices differ slightly from wholesale prices, while in others the difference is more significant.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahan-i-Bagh market, said the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour was 1,600afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice was 3,550afs, a 24-kg bag of Indian rice was 2,650afs, and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar was 3,350afs.

He added that a 16-litre bottle of cooking oil cost 1,900afs, one kilogram of black tea 400afs, and one kilogram of green tea 430afs.

Gold prices up

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in the Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold increased from 7,900afs to 7,960afs, while the same amount of Russian gold rose from 6,285afs to 6,330afs.

Gold dealers said fluctuations in local gold prices are linked to changes in international markets.

A worker at the Ahmadyar fuel station said the price of one litre of petrol remained unchanged at 68afs, while diesel also remained stable at 64afs.

Mohammad Jan Amin, a shopkeeper in the Dahan-i-Bagh area of Kabul, said one litre of liquefied gas was sold at 58afs.

Currency rates

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar was traded at 64.70afs, while 1,000 Pakistani rupees exchanged for 220afs. In the previous week, one US dollar traded at 64.60afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 220afs.

hz/sa