Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz Again

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Strait of Hormuz has once again been closed and placed under the strict control of Iran's armed forces following what it described as a US blockade and breaches of previous commitments, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

Tasnim News Agency, quoting the spokesperson of Iran's Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, said Iran had earlier agreed, as part of negotiations and in good faith, to allow a limited number of oil tankers and commercial vessels to pass through the Strait in a managed manner.

However, he said that“repeated breaches of trust by the Americans” and continued illegal actions, described as a blockade, had persisted.

He added that, as a result, the status of control over the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous condition, with the strategic waterway once again under the strict supervision and management of Iran's armed forces.

According to the official, until the United States ends restrictions on the free movement of vessels to and from Iran, the Strait will remain under tight control.

This comes as Iran's Foreign Minister wrote on his X account on Friday that, following the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon, the Strait had been reopened to all vessels.

sa