Trump Warns Iran, Says Talks Underway

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Apr 18 (IANS) U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that Iran“can't blackmail us” even as Washington is holding talks with Tehran, signalling a mix of pressure and diplomacy amid rising tensions.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said the United States was engaged with Iran but would not ease its stance.

“We're talking to them... " It's working out very well,” he said.“We're taking a tough stand.”

He said Iran had“gotten away with murder for 47 years” but warned that“they're not getting away with it anymore.”

Trump also suggested developments could come quickly.“We'll have some information by the end of the day,” he said, without giving details.

The remarks come as tensions remain high in the Gulf, especially around key shipping routes. Trump said Iran had again tried to disrupt traffic through a strategic waterway.

“They wanted to close up the strait again... and they can't blackmail us,” he said.

Pointing to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments, Trump suggested U.S. actions had already changed shipping patterns.

“A lot of the ships are coming up to Texas... and Louisiana,” he said.

The strait is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints. Any disruption can affect global oil supply and prices, with an immediate impact on major importers.

Trump's comments signalled that Washington would resist any attempt by Iran to block or control access to the route.

He also defended his earlier decision to order the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, linking it to U.S. troop casualties.

“Soleimani... was the father of the roadside bomb,” Trump said.

He accused Iran of supplying weapons that killed American personnel.“They've killed a lot of people. A lot of our people have been killed,” he said.

“When you see soldiers... with no legs, with no arms... that was Iran,” he added.