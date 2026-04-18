NCW Alerts States Against Child Marriages On 'Akshaya Tritiya' Tomorrow​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Reaffirming its commitment to safeguard the rights and dignity of young girls, the National Commission for Women has directed all states and Union Territories to intensify measures to prevent child marriages, particularly in view of 'Akshaya Tritiya' on April 19, an official said.​

The Commission issued instructions to the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories on Saturday to ensure strict enforcement of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, across all districts.​

“Given the urgency and sensitivity of the issue, the Commission has called for personal intervention by Chief Secretaries to ensure coordinated efforts across departments. The NCW reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of children, especially young girls, and ensuring that no child is forced into marriage,” said the NCW in a statement.​

The NCW emphasised that child marriage is a cognizable and non-bailable offence under the law. Strict legal action will be taken not only against parents but also against all individuals involved in facilitating such marriages, including the groom, priests, event organisers, and venue providers. Offenders are liable for imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.​

The NCW said that Direct District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, and Child Marriage Prohibition Officers should remain vigilant and take prompt action, including registering cases immediately upon detection.​

Aiming to improve community participation, the NCW told the state governments to conduct intensive awareness campaigns at the community level, particularly in vulnerable districts, on the legal consequences and harmful effects of child marriage.

The Chief Secretaries were also advised to encourage citizens to report suspected cases of child marriage, ensuring complete confidentiality of informants to promote timely action.

The NCW also asked the state governments to activate the Child Helpline (1098) and Police Helpline (112) and establish control rooms during the period surrounding Akshaya Tritiya to facilitate timely reporting and intervention.

It also advised close monitoring of mass marriage events to ensure strict compliance with age verification protocols.

The Commission also suggested engaging local bodies, NGOs, and community leaders to proactively identify and prevent potential cases.​

Highlighting serious concerns over the continued prevalence of child marriages in certain regions, the Commission noted that such incidents tend to rise during Akshaya Tritiya due to traditional beliefs and the organisation of mass marriage ceremonies.​

Despite the legal prohibition under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, these practices persist, posing grave risks to the health, education, and overall well-being of young girls.​