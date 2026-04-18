IPL 2026: 'Feels Good To Be In Comfortable Setup,' Says Travis Head On SRH Environment

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 18 (IANS) Opener Travis Head has said that feeling settled within a franchise environment has played a key role in his performances, as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

"Oh yeah, it's always been a good tournament, it's nice to be in a franchise that I feel comfortable in and enjoy playing with. Got some close friends and the style that we play has always been enjoyable, so it's been good fun," Head said to the broadcasters ahead of the match.

The Australian opener also stressed that playing in front of large crowds adds to the excitement of the game rather than creating pressure.

"It's always good, it's why you play the game, so, big crowd tonight, plenty of pressure on us, so looking forward to it," he said, indicating that such high-energy environments motivate players to perform at their best.

Head further acknowledged the demanding nature of the IPL, pointing out that adapting and maintaining consistency across a long tournament remains a significant challenge.

"It's never easy, every year you just try and get better, you try to evolve, you try to be as consistent as you can, but it is a difficult tournament, so you're going to ride the wave a little bit, you're going to have good days and bad days and you just ride the wave as the tournament goes on," he added, underlining the importance of handling fluctuations in form.

He also backed youngsters Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain after their impressive performances, expressing confidence in their ability to deliver again under pressure.

"Yeah, great start, so again the pressure is to go again, so look forward to them having a second go at it, and hopefully they can do the same as they did the other day and put us in a good position," he said.

Meanwhile, Head has had a relatively inconsistent start to the IPL 2026 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Across his first five matches, he has scored 120 runs at an average of 24.00 and a strike rate of 151.90.