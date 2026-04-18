Fiscal Crunch: Himachal CM, Ministers, Mlas To Take Six-Month Pay Cut​

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, April 18 (IANS) Facing financial challenges, the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday implemented a decision to temporarily defer a portion of the salaries of public representatives, comprising the Chief Minister, ministers, and lawmakers, for six months. Following the Governor's approval, the Chief Secretary issued a notification.​

Under this notification, 50 per cent of the Chief Minister's salary, 30 per cent of the salaries of the Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, and 20 per cent of the salaries of all Members of the Legislative Assembly will be deferred for the next six months. ​

This decision was taken under Articles 162 and 166 of the Constitution.​

The government has also clarified that this is not a permanent cut but only a temporary deferral. This amount will be returned to public representatives in the future when the state's financial situation improves. ​

The government has clarified that the entire process will be transparent. ​

The e-salary system will display the full salary and the deferred portion separately. This will also be clearly stated on salary slips, providing employees and public representatives at all levels with clear information.​

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu announced the salary reduction in his Budget speech for the fiscal year 2026–27. ​

At that time, he had also indicated that salaries of senior officials (Class 1 and Class 2) would be deferred, but this decision was withdrawn on the occasion of Himachal Day, i.e., April 15.​

The notification issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta only mentions the deferment of salaries of public representatives. ​

The notification also clarifies that all statutory deductions, including income tax, will apply to the entire salary. ​

The deferred amount will be calculated based on the amount remaining after taxes and other deductions. This is to avoid any future accounting or tax complications.​

Special provisions have been made for public representatives who have taken a house-building advance or motor-car advance.​