Iran Partially Reopens Its Airspace For Flights
"Air routes in the eastern section of the country's airspace are open for international flights transiting through Iran," the statement said.
The authority added that some airports also reopened at 07:00 local time (03:30 GMT).
However, more than three hours later, flight tracking websites still showed no international flights crossing Iran, with some aircraft avoiding Iranian airspace and taking large detours, the report said.Read also: Iran opens Strait of Hormuz for remaining period of ceasefire, Iran's Foreign Minister announces
According to Deutsche Welle, citing data from the flight tracking service Flightradar24, only one aircraft was in Iranian airspace-a plane from the local airline Mahan Air heading to Muscat, the capital of Oman. The destination airport for this flight was not specified.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on February 28 Israel carried out a preemptive strike against Iran. Explosions were heard in central Tehran.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States had launched "large-scale combat operations" against Iran.
Iran launched missiles at Israel.
Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates closed their airspace following reports of explosions in the region. Airlines canceled flights.
Photo: Elliott Brown, Flickr
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