Super Stars, Super Heroes And Their Alter Egos Are The Focus Of Final Upper Deck DC X NHL® Crossover

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Secret Identity” trading card set featuring 12 players and special achievement card available now exclusively on Upper Deck e-Pack®

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, is releasing the fourth and final DC x National Hockey League (NHL®) set featuring the two iconic brands in a unique and innovative collaboration. As a trading card licensee of global leaders Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, the NHL, and the NHLPA, today Upper Deck is releasing the DC x NHL“Secret Identity” crossover. This set combines DC with prominent NHL prospects, superstars, and legends –“Secret Identity” features eye-catching technology that captures the essence of players and their heroic identities on the ice, as well as their everyday personas off the ice.

The DC x NHL“Secret Identity” set features 12 NHL stars. Showcased on flip lenticular designs, the cards highlight players both in their uniforms and off the ice. The set includes Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, David Pastrnak, Matthew Tkachuk, Cole Caufield, Nathan MacKinnon, Jack Hughes, Ivan Demidov, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Connor Hellebuyck, and Alex Ovechkin. And for collectors who complete their“Secret Identity” set, they will receive an achievement card featuring SupermanTM and Clark KentTM.

“We're thrilled to offer this fourth and final DC x NHL crossover set as we continue to bridge the gap between sports and entertainment collectibles,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck.“It's been incredible to merge two of our major licenses and create an unparalleled product for collectors. For this set, we used one of our most popular technologies to really enhance the experience for anyone who gets their hands on these cards.”

This DC x NHL“Secret Identity” set is available now exclusively on the Upper Deck e-Pack platform. Fans can purchase the cards ($19.99 per pack, 1 card per pack) through Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 5:59 AM PST/8:59 AM EST. The cards will be offered digitally, then printed and available to ship at a later date. For the latest news on Upper Deck DC and NHL collectibles, fans and collectors can stay tuned to UpperDeck.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation, and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

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About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

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