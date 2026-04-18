CBI Arrests Delhi Postal Official For Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) The CBI arrested a senior postal official for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from his colleagues in exchange for stopping their transfer and sanctioning their leave, an official said on Saturday.​

Deshraj Meena, Superintendent of Post, Department of Post, Automated Mail Processing Centre, Mahipalpur, was arrested on Friday in a trap laid by the probe agency, the statement said.​

The CBI registered the case on Friday after it was alleged that the Superintendent demanded an undue advantage of Rs 20,000 from the complainants to stop their Branch transfer and to sanction their leave.​

After negotiations, the accused agreed to accept an undue advantage of Rs 10,000 as a part payment of the total bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainants, the CBI said.​

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed on Friday while demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 as part payment out of the total bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainants.​

Earlier, the CBI secured a four-year jail term for an ex-Post Office official in Odisha for demanding a Rs 2 lakh bribe.​

A Special CBI Court in Bhubaneswar convicted and sentenced a former Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices working in Baripada, Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, to rigorous imprisonment for four years with a fine of Rs one lakh for demanding a Rs 2 lakh bribe, an official said.​

Radha Krushna Sahoo, the then Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices in charge of Central Sub-Division Baripada, was punished by the court on March 13, the official said in a statement.​

The CBI registered the case against Sahoo on February 4, 2014.​

It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant to take the initiative for his joining as GDS (Gramin Dak Sevak), MD (Mail Deliverer/ABPM), and MC (Mail Carrier) at the Debsole branch post office.​

The accused did not take any step to facilitate his joining and demanded Rs 50,000 on February 3, 2014 (out of the total bribe demand of Rs 2 lakh), the CBI said.​

When the complainant expressed his inability to pay Rs 50,000, the accused agreed to accept Rs 20,000 out of that amount at his rented residence in Baliganja on February 6, 2014, the statement said.​

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant, it said.​