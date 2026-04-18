BJP Protests, Calls INDIA Bloc 'Anti-Women' After Reservation Bill Fails

Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday held a massive protest against the Opposition after the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill to implement women's reservation failed to pass in Lol Sabha as the INDIA bloc refused to vote in favour of the delimitation process. BJP projected Congress' stance as "anti-women", raising slogans and placards after the 230 MPs voted against the constitution amendment bill that required a two-thirds majority to come into effect.

Congress has clarified that it does not oppose the women's reservation but the delimitation process linked to the bill, which seeks to increase the seats in the Lok Sabha to 815. Congress claimed the delimitation exercise is aimed at weakening the representation of southern states in the Lower House.

BJP Leaders Slam Opposition

BJP MP Hema Malini, who also joined the protest along with other key leaders, said, "They did not let the Bill be passed. So, we are all protesting here. Women across the country are doing this campaign together. Despite all our efforts yesterday, they did not let the Bill be passed...We are really upset. Women are protesting across the country."

BJP MP Yogender Chandolia pointed out that the bill was not brought to seek credit, referring to PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha, he added that Congress will "realise their mistake". "PM had said even in the Lok Sabha that they (Congress) can take the credit (for Women's Reservation Bill), that he doesn't want the credit. But they did not consider even the PM's words. They opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. In the upcoming elections, women will defeat them. Only then will they (Congress) realise their mistake."

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, "The entire Opposition, especially LoP Rahul Gandhi, betrayed the women of this country yesterday. They backstabbed women. They want women's role to be restricted only to polling booths. When it came to political representation, they prioritised their selfishness and became subject to the anger of women. They have betrayed women."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8:30 pm today. He is likely to speak about the collapse of the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, targeting opposition over their decision. Speaking about the PM's scheduled address, BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva said, "He should certainly address the nation. A historic decision could have been made by the Parliament yesterday. But the Congress blocked it, INDI Alliance blocked it. I feel that the manner in which the rights of women were snatched away, it will be difficult for them (Opposition) to live with it."

Also, Union MoS Raksha Khadse said, "Women had a lot of hopes that all Opposition parties would support the Bill. But Congress and all Opposition parties blocked this Bill and voted against it. I feel this is an insult to all women of the country. PM had said that they (Opposition) can take its credit (for Women's Reservation Bill) but do pass the Bill. However, Congress did politics. Congress stepped back and kept women devoid of their rights."

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said Women will give a befitting reply to the India bloc. "Yesterday, when the Bill was defeated in Parliament, you must have seen the face of PM Modi, how he controlled his pain, his tears. I did not have the heart to get up...Congress, SP, AAP, TMC, DMK have challenged the women of this country. Women will give them a reply. I am happy that they (protesters) have come here today, and we support them." On PM's address to the nation tonight, he says, "Leave everything aside and listen to the PM today. He has decided that women have to be given 33% reservation...They (Opposition) have defeated the Bill. Women are speaking out today, and they will give a reply to Congress-AAP tomorrow."

Police deployed water cannons to disperse women workers of the BJP, who were protesting near the residence of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Delhi: BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, "People of INDI Alliance conspired once again and defeated the Women's Reservation Bill. Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in 2023. But to implement it practically, an amendment was necessary. When the amendment was presented yesterday, INDI Alliance voted against it, and the Bill was defeated. It was the Govt's priority to implement the Women's Reservation Bill. Women can see that once again the INDI Alliance deceived them and defeated the Bill."

Congress Responds to Allegations

On the BJP's protest, Congress MP Imran Masood said, "They should have sat down and discussed everything properly if it was so important. We never opposed women's reservation; our issue was with delimitation. They turned it into an event, nothing more. I already said yesterday that protests will happen everywhere. At 4 pm, there will even be a demonstration outside Rahul Gandhi's house. We knew from the beginning they were event-masters, doing events and nothing else..."

Bill Defeated in Lok Sabha

The Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha earlier, with the opposition parties voting against it. In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it. Despite the bill's defeat, the 2023 Women's Reservation Act remains on the books, though its implementation continues to be tied to the future census. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)