Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan Foils Infiltration Attempt


2026-04-18 08:01:35
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Jordanian authorities thwarted an attempt by five individuals to illegally cross the country's southern border, according to the Jordan News Agency (Petra).

Read Also
    Explainer: NCSA issues guidelines on individual's Personal Data Privacy Protection Law in Qatar US extends sanctions waiver on purchases of Russian oil

Border guards detected the infiltrators on Saturday, applied rules of engagement, arrested them, and referred them to the competent authorities.

Jordanian authorities periodically announce the arrest of infiltrators.

MENAFN18042026000063011010ID1110999437



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search