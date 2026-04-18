Jordan Foils Infiltration Attempt
Amman: Jordanian authorities thwarted an attempt by five individuals to illegally cross the country's southern border, according to the Jordan News Agency (Petra).Read Also
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Border guards detected the infiltrators on Saturday, applied rules of engagement, arrested them, and referred them to the competent authorities.
Jordanian authorities periodically announce the arrest of infiltrators.
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