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Guide Dogs Of America Tender Loving Canines 'Illuminations: Dinner In The Dark' Event Unites Two Sylmar Institutions
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- April 18, 2026 – Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines (GDA | TLC) is proud to present“Illuminations: Dinner in the Dark”, a sold-out, one-of-a-kind fundraising experience that brings together two extraordinary Sylmar-based organizations for an enchanting evening in support of a life-changing mission.
Hosted at the world-renowned Nethercutt Collection, the evening will immerse guests in a multi-sensory journey surrounded by one of the world's most prestigious collections of antique automobiles and rare self-playing musical orchestrions. This unique setting provides the perfect backdrop for a night centered on transformation – both in experience and in purpose.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines, a nationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives through partnerships with expertly trained guide and service dogs – provided AT NO COST to recipients.
A highlight of the evening will be a special appearance by Emmy Award-winning TV Producer and Animal Trainer, Brandon McMillan, former host of Lucky Dog and MasterClass instructor. McMillan shares a longstanding connection with GDA | TLC, having retrained several“career change” dogs – those that may not complete formal guide or service training – and successfully placed them in roles where they continue to provide meaningful support to individuals in need.
“This evening is about the power of transformation – not only for the individuals we serve, but for the dogs whose journeys continue in extraordinary ways,” said Tony Blevins, President & Director of GDA | TLC.“Connecting with Brandon brings this message full circle. Our shared commitment to these animals and the people they support makes this a truly meaningful collaboration.”
The partnership between GDA | TLC and Brandon McMillan reflects a mission-aligned effort to expand reach, strengthen credibility, and amplify storytelling around the life-changing impact of service animals. Together, they aim to engage broader audiences while reinforcing shared values rooted in expert training, trust, and the human-animal bond.
While the“Illuminations: Dinner in the Dark” event is officially sold out, supporters can still take part by making a direct contribution to support GDA | TLC's mission at: #!/donation/checkout
...or by texting“Illuminations” to 51555.
Hosted at the world-renowned Nethercutt Collection, the evening will immerse guests in a multi-sensory journey surrounded by one of the world's most prestigious collections of antique automobiles and rare self-playing musical orchestrions. This unique setting provides the perfect backdrop for a night centered on transformation – both in experience and in purpose.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines, a nationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives through partnerships with expertly trained guide and service dogs – provided AT NO COST to recipients.
A highlight of the evening will be a special appearance by Emmy Award-winning TV Producer and Animal Trainer, Brandon McMillan, former host of Lucky Dog and MasterClass instructor. McMillan shares a longstanding connection with GDA | TLC, having retrained several“career change” dogs – those that may not complete formal guide or service training – and successfully placed them in roles where they continue to provide meaningful support to individuals in need.
“This evening is about the power of transformation – not only for the individuals we serve, but for the dogs whose journeys continue in extraordinary ways,” said Tony Blevins, President & Director of GDA | TLC.“Connecting with Brandon brings this message full circle. Our shared commitment to these animals and the people they support makes this a truly meaningful collaboration.”
The partnership between GDA | TLC and Brandon McMillan reflects a mission-aligned effort to expand reach, strengthen credibility, and amplify storytelling around the life-changing impact of service animals. Together, they aim to engage broader audiences while reinforcing shared values rooted in expert training, trust, and the human-animal bond.
While the“Illuminations: Dinner in the Dark” event is officially sold out, supporters can still take part by making a direct contribution to support GDA | TLC's mission at: #!/donation/checkout
...or by texting“Illuminations” to 51555.
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