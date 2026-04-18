First Batch Of Pilgrims From J & K Leave For Hajj

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Tears, prayers, and heartfelt hopes filled the air at Haj House Bemina here on Saturday morning as Kashmir's first batch of Haj pilgrims prepared to depart for Saudi Arabia.

The departure marked the beginning of the Valley's annual spiritual journey to Islam's holiest sites, with families bidding an emotional farewell to their loved ones embarking on the sacred pilgrimage

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From the early hours, hundreds of family members gathered at the busiest Haj House premises in Srinagar to bid farewell to their kith and kin and friends chosen this year for the pilgrimage.

Some embraced in silence, others raised their hands in prayer, while many struggled to contain emotion as departure time drew near.

The atmosphere was charged with devotion and longing, with children waved at departing elders, women wiped tears from their eyes and elderly pilgrims quietly recited verses while clutching prayer beads and travel documents.

“It feels like Allah has invited us to His house. We waited many years for this moment,” said Ali Mohammad Mir, an elderly pilgrim from Srinagar with moments before entering the Haj house gate.

A woman who had come to see off her parents said,“There are tears because they are leaving us behind, but there is happiness because they are going for Hajj. This is a blessing for our whole family.”

Another relative, Sameer said,“Every family here carries emotion today. We only pray that all pilgrims complete Hajj in good health and return safely.”

Executive Officer of the Haj Committee, Dr Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi said three flights carrying a total of 431 pilgrims are scheduled to leave from Srinagar on the first day of departures. The batch includes 230 men and 201 women.“The first flight carries 79 men and 66 women, the second 78 men and 65 women, while the third has 73 men and 70 women, taking the total to 431 pilgrims, including 230 men and 201 women,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

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He added, arrangements for transportation, baggage handling, medical screening and documentation were already put in place to ensure a smooth and orderly departure process.

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“We have made all necessary arrangements for the comfort and convenience of pilgrims. The process has remained smooth since morning,” he said.

For today's first flight schedule, pilgrims have been asked to report at Haj House, Bemina, Srinagar as per their allotted timings. QP-7521 (first flight) passengers should report between 06:00–06:30 AM, QP-7520 (second flight) between 08:15–08:45 AM, and QP-7519 (third flight) between 09:00–09:30 AM. Pilgrims have been advised to strictly follow the schedule and carry their passport, visa copy, vaccination card and standard baggage only, while avoiding any banned items