Travel Diaries Greece: A Land Of Ancient Wonders, Stunning Islands, Rich Heritage And Mediterranean Charm

Greece offers a perfect mix of ancient history, stunning islands, and vibrant culture. From Athens' iconic ruins to Santorini's sunsets and Mykonos nightlife, this Mediterranean destination promises unforgettable travel experiences.

Few destinations capture the imagination quite like Greece, where history, mythology, and breathtaking landscapes come together seamlessly.

From sun-drenched islands and turquoise waters to charming whitewashed villages and ancient ruins, the country offers a perfect balance of relaxation and exploration.

Whether you are drawn by its rich past, scenic coastlines, or vibrant culinary culture, Greece promises an experience that is both enriching and unforgettable.



Greece is often regarded as the cradle of Western civilisation. It gave the world the foundations of democracy, philosophy, theatre, and the Olympic Games.

Ancient cities such as Athens flourished centuries ago and played a major role in shaping modern politics, science, literature, and art.

Great thinkers such as Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle emerged from ancient Greece, influencing the world for generations.

The country later came under the Byzantine Empire, which left a lasting impact on its architecture, religion, and traditions.

Greece was subsequently ruled by the Ottoman Empire for several centuries before gaining independence in the 19th century. Today, its rich history is beautifully reflected in its ancient monuments, museums, churches, and cultural heritage.

Santorini– Famous for its whitewashed houses, blue-domed churches, and breathtaking sunsets over the Aegean Sea.

Mykonos– Renowned for its vibrant nightlife, beach clubs, and picturesque coastal views.

Athens– Home to the iconic Acropolis of Athens, offering a deep dive into ancient history and culture.

Crete – A perfect blend of scenic beaches, archaeological sites, and authentic local culture.

Delphi– Once believed to be the centre of the world in Greek mythology, rich in history and spiritual significance.

Meteora– Known for its stunning monasteries perched atop towering rock formations.

Zakynthos– Famous for the dramatic Navagio Beach (Shipwreck Cove) with crystal-clear waters.

Milos – Known for its unique lunar landscapes at Sarakiniko Beach and striking white rock formations.

Rhodes– Features a UNESCO World Heritage-listed medieval Old Town with rich historical charm.

Corfu – Celebrated for its Venetian architecture, lush greenery, and scenic coastline.

Folegandros– A quieter, offbeat destination offering a stunning and scenic Chora with traditional charm.



Explore ancient ruins and archaeological sites across Greece, including historic landmarks in Athens

Visit Ancient Olympia, where the first Olympic Games were held in 776 BC

Go island hopping across the stunning Aegean Sea

Enjoy breathtaking sunset views in Santorini

Try water sports such as snorkelling, sailing, and jet skiing along the coast

Experience vibrant nightlife in Mykonos

Hike the scenic Samaria Gorge in Crete for spectacular mountain views

Explore the lively districts of Plaka and Monastiraki for shopping (leather goods, olive oil) and local dining

Experience traditional Rebetiko music during an evening cultural session

Take part in local festivals to enjoy Greece's vibrant traditions, food, and celebrations Indulge in authentic Mediterranean cuisine at local tavernas and seaside restaurants

The ideal time to visit Greece is during April to June (spring) and September to October (autumn). These months offer pleasant weather, making it perfect for sightseeing, island hopping, and outdoor activities. You'll also encounter fewer crowds and more reasonable prices compared to peak season.

July and August (summer) are the busiest months, ideal for beach holidays and nightlife. However, this period sees high tourist crowds and higher accommodation costs.

If you prefer a quieter experience, avoid peak summer and travel during the shoulder seasons.

Indian travellers can conveniently reach Greece via international flights from major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Most routes involve one stopover in the Middle East or Europe, making connectivity fairly smooth and accessible.

Visa

Greece is part of the Schengen Area, so Indian travellers are required to obtain a Schengen visa before travel.

Processing time typically ranges from 15 to 30 days The visa allows travel across multiple European countries within the Schengen zone

Flights

There are currently no direct flights from India to Greece. However, several convenient connecting options are available:



Via Dubai with Emirates

Via Doha with Qatar Airways Via Istanbul with Turkish Airlines

Most international flights arrive at Athens International Airport, the country's primary gateway.



The official currency is the Euro (€)

Credit and debit cards are widely accepted in cities and tourist areas It is advisable to carry some cash for smaller shops, local markets, and island destinations



Free Wi-Fi is widely available in hotels, cafés, and public spaces

Local SIM cards from providers such as Vodafone and Cosmote offer reliable coverage International roaming is available but can be relatively expensive, so a local SIM is often a better option



Domestic flights are the fastest option for covering long distances and travelling between islands in Greece.

Ferries are a popular and scenic way to hop between islands, offering frequent connections across the Aegean Sea.

In Athens, an efficient network of metro, buses, and trams makes getting around the city convenient and affordable. Renting cars or scooters is a great option on islands, allowing you to explore beaches, villages, and hidden spots at your own pace.



Luxury:Enjoy stunning cliffside hotels in Santorini, known for panoramic sea views and sunset backdrops.

Mid-range: Choose comfortable boutique hotels in Athens and Mykonos, offering a blend of convenience and style. Budget:Opt for hostels, guesthouses, and Airbnb stays available across various Greek islands, suitable for cost-conscious travellers.

Greek cuisine is fresh, wholesome, and full of flavour, reflecting the richness of Mediterranean ingredients. Some must-try dishes include:

Moussaka– A classic baked dish made with layers of aubergine, minced meat, and béchamel sauce

Souvlaki– Delicious grilled meat skewers, often served with pita bread

Greek salad – A refreshing mix of tomatoes, cucumber, olives, and feta cheese

Baklava – A rich, sweet pastry made with layers of filo, nuts, and honey

Greece offers a rare blend of ancient history, breathtaking islands, vibrant culture, and exceptional cuisine. Whether you wish to explore historic ruins, unwind by crystal-clear waters, or experience lively nightlife, Greece caters to every kind of traveller. More than just a destination, it is an experience that lingers long after your journey ends.