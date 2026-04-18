Hair Care: How To Use Onion Juice For Hair Growth Without The Strong Smell

Onion juice may help strengthen roots and support hair growth because of its sulfur content. Mixing it with natural ingredients can reduce the smell while making the treatment gentler on the scalp.

Blend a peeled onion and strain the liquid before applying it to your scalp. Using only the juice helps reduce residue and makes rinsing easier later.

A few drops of lemon juice can help neutralise the strong onion smell. It may also leave the scalp feeling fresher after the treatment.

Lavender or rosemary oil can mask the onion scent naturally. Just a few drops can make the treatment more pleasant to use.

A few drops of lemon juice can help neutralise the strong onion smell. It may also leave the scalp feeling fresher after the treatment.

Rinse the onion juice thoroughly after 20 to 30 minutes on the scalp. A gentle shampoo can remove the smell without drying the hair too much.