10 Kannur CPI-M Workers Get 25-Year Jail Term For Hurling Bombs At BJP/RSS Supporters

MENAFN - IANS) Kannur, April 18 (IANS) In a significant judgment, the Thaliparamba court in Kerala's Kannur on Saturday sentenced 10 CPI-M workers to 25 years of imprisonment in the Thimiri bomb attack case, underlining the judiciary's firm stance against political violence.

The judgment was delivered by the Additional District and Sessions Judge K.N. Prasanth in connection with the 2011 attack in Thimiri near Alakode, where bombs were hurled at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)/Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

The incident dates back to November 27, 2011, when a group of CPI-M activists allegedly targeted political opponents amid simmering tensions in the region.

The prosecution said that the attack was premeditated and part of a broader pattern of retaliatory violence that has periodically gripped Kannur.

All 10 accused, including second accused T.V. Binu, also known as "Udumb Binu", were awarded 25 years of rigorous imprisonment.

However, nine of the convicts have been allowed to serve their sentences concurrently, effectively reducing their prison term to 10 years.

Among those convicted is CPI-M panchayat member P.V. Baburaj, whose conviction will now lead to his disqualification from elected office.

The other convicts are M.K. Pradeep Kumar, P.P. Sathyan, E.V. Vinod Kumar, Paleri Vijayan, K.P. Suresh, Toby, Janardanan, and Sivaprakash.

Kannur has long been a flashpoint of political rivalry between CPI-M cadres and BJP/RSS workers, marked by cycles of retaliatory violence over decades.

Ideological differences, grassroots dominance, and local power struggles have often escalated into deadly clashes.

Both sides have lost several workers, turning parts of the district into symbols of partisan conflict.

Despite periodic peace efforts, tensions have persisted, leaving a lasting impact on communities and political discourse.

The court's order comes after it found the prosecution had established the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

Observers say the judgment sends a clear signal that acts of political violence, regardless of affiliation, will invite severe legal consequences, reinforcing the rule of law in a region long troubled by partisan conflict.