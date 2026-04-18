HDFC Bank Q4 Profit Grows 8 Pc NII Shows Modest Increase

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) India's largest lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 8.04 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 20,350.76 crore for the January–March quarter (Q4 FY26), compared to Rs 18,834.88 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's interest income stood at Rs 87,182.50 crore during the quarter, marginally higher than Rs 87,066.94 crore in Q3 and Rs 86,779.34 crore a year ago.

On a standalone basis, net interest income (NII) rose to Rs 33,082 crore, a 3.2 per cent increase from Rs 32,006 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total income stood at Rs 1.16 lakh crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 1.26 lakh crore in the preceding quarter, indicating a sequential moderation, though it was higher than Rs 1.20 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Operating profit rose to Rs 31,111.68 crore, up from Rs 30,581.81 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 29,378.75 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

In addition, operating expenses remained elevated at Rs 40,587.82 crore, increasing from Rs 39,300.40 crore a year ago.

On the business front, the bank's gross advances rose to Rs 29,60,000 crore as of March 2026, up from Rs 28,44,600 crore in the December quarter, it said.

Retail loans continued to dominate the portfolio, rising to Rs 16,14,900 crore, led by growth in mortgages (Rs 8,88,700 crore) and personal loans (Rs 2,17,800 crore). Auto loans stood at Rs 1,57,500 crore, while gold loans increased to Rs 23,700 crore.

The small and mid-market segment also saw steady traction, with advances rising to Rs 6,31,600 crore, while corporate and wholesale loans grew to Rs 8,10,800 crore.

Advances under management stood at Rs 30,57,300 crore, reflecting continued expansion in the bank's lending book.

Separately, the bank has been in focus following the resignation of its former part-time Chairman and Independent Director, Atanu Chakraborty.

In his resignation letter, Chakraborty stated that certain developments within the bank over the past two years were not aligned with his personal values and ethics. However, the bank clarified that he did not point to any specific incidents or practices that were inconsistent with his values.

Chakraborty has also publicly maintained that his exit was not linked to any wrongdoing or malpractice within the bank, but stemmed from a divergence in ideologies and approach. He had joined the bank's board in 2021.

Shares of HDFC Bank on Friday ended on a flat note at Rs 800, up 0.57 per cent on the NSE.