Embraer At The Forefront Of Innovation At Hannover Messe 2026

São José dos Campos, Brazil, April, 2026 – Embraer (NYSE: EMBJ/ B3: EMBJ3) will be attending the Hannover Messe 2026, the world's largest industrial technology event, which takes place from April 20 to 24 in Hannover, Germany. The goal is to present the company's innovations, sustainability-related initiatives and new technologies, as well as to strengthen strategic partnerships.

Also present in the company's exhibition space will be Eve Air Mobility, an Embraer subsidiary responsible for the design of an innovative electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), and the development of its comprehensive portfolio of services and operational solutions for the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem.

At the event, Embraer will host a Startup Marathon based on technological challenges, bringing together entrepreneurs interested in presenting and accelerating ideas in the areas of artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation with potential applications in the aerospace sector.

“We are excited about the opportunity to discuss new technological developments, evaluate partnerships, and collaborate towards greater integration between Brazil and a global innovation ecosystem,” said Leonardo Garnica, Embraer's corporate innovation leader.

Embraer has led several initiatives on energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and digitalization in the aeronautical industry, in addition to promoting the innovation ecosystem through global partnerships that contribute to the development of the future of sustainable aviation.

This year, Brazil is the official Partner Country for Hannover Messe 2026, and Embraer will hold its exhibition in the area of ​​the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), covering 2,000 m2 in thematic halls dedicated to the areas of automation, machinery and equipment, digital industry, robotics, energy, and sustainability. The event brings together more than 130,000 visitors and 4,000 exhibitors from more than 60 countries.

About Embraer:

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer operates in the Commercial Aviation, Executive Aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation segments. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, and provides after-sales Services & Support to customers.

Since its foundation in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, every 10 seconds, an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off from somewhere in the world, transporting more than 150 million passengers annually.

Embraer is a leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service centers and parts distribution, among other activities, in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve Air Mobility is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's 56-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (EVEX; EVEXW) and the São Paulo Stock Exchange (EVEB31), where its shares of common stock, public warrants and Brazilian Depository Receipts are traded.