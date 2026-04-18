Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: Top 5 Highest Openers Of 2026 Check Here
Akshay Kumar's film Bhooth Bangla'opened to double-digit figures at the box office. But it just missed out on joining the top 5 biggest openers of 2026. The film is currently in sixth place. Find out which are the top 5 biggest opening films of 2026Release Date: 23 January 2026 First-day earnings: ₹30 crore (more than double of 'Bhooth Bangla's' opening collection) Director: Anurag Singh Star Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Aanya Singh
Release Date: 12 January 2026 First-day earnings: ₹32.25 crore (more than double of 'Bhooth Bangla's' opening collection) Director: Anil Ravipudi Star Cast: Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsh Vardhan, Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, and others.Release Date: 19 March 2026 First-day earnings: ₹34.75 crore (more than 2.5 times 'Bhooth Bangla's' opening collection) Director: Harish Shankar Star Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, Rashi Khanna, R. Parthiban, K.S. Ravikumar, Nawab Shah, and others.
Release Date: 9 January 2026 First-day earnings: ₹53.75 crore (more than 4 times 'Bhooth Bangla's' opening collection) Director: Maruthi Star Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and others.Release Date: 19 March 2026 First-day earnings: ₹102.55 crore (more than 8 times 'Bhooth Bangla's' opening collection) Director: Aditya Dhar Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and others.
Priyadarshan's directorial 'Bhooth Bangla' collected around ₹12.25 crore on its first day, April 17. This figure is only 11.9% of the collection of 2026's biggest opener, 'Dhurandhar The Revenge'. The film's paid previews on the night of April 16 brought in ₹3.50 crore. The movie features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav.
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