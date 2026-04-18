Athiya Shetty Shares Unseen Wedding Pics For KL Rahul's 34Th Birthday

Actor Athiya Shetty marked her husband,, cricketer KL Rahul's 34th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday, offering fans a rare glimpse into their personal life through a series of intimate and previously unseen photographs. In her post, Athiya referred to Rahul as "my person" and expressed her affection with the caption, "Happy birthday my person, love you so much." The carousel of images traced their journey together, featuring moments from their wedding, holidays, and their new phase as parents. Among the highlights was a tender photograph from their wedding ceremony, showing Athiya embracing Rahul. Another black-and-white image, seemingly from a holiday, captured a quieter, candid moment between the couple. One of the most touching slides featured Rahul's hand placed beside their daughter's tiny feet. The post also included glimpses from their mehendi ceremony and concluded with an image of their matching heart-outline finger tattoos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Suniel Shetty's heartfelt wish

Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty also wished his son-in-law in a hearfelt social media post. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a picture with Rahul and wrote, "In a world chasing attention, you stay grounded. That says more than anything else ever could. Happy Birthday My Sun, Stay solid. Stay smiling. Always with you." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel)

Athiya and Rahul's journey

Athiya Shetty, who has been away from the film industry for some time, tied the knot with KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at her father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2024 on Instagram and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Evaarah, in March. On Instagram, the couple later shared an adorable picture of themselves with their newborn. "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/Ivaaraa ~ Gift of God," read the caption of their post.

Athiya Shetty's film career

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with 'Hero'. Later, she appeared in films such as 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)