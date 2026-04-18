Akshay Kumar Reveals 3 Real-Life Near-Death Experiences While Performing Dangerous Stunts Read On

Akshay Kumar, currently making headlines for Bhooth Bangla, has long been known for performing his own stunts. The actor recently revealed three dangerous on-set moments where he narrowly escaped life-threatening accidents.

On Shubhangar Mishra's recent podcast, Akshay Kumar opened up about three major accidents during his career. He explained that back in the day, there was no VFX, so he had to perform dangerous stunts himself, which could sometimes be life-threatening.

Akshay shared,“One accident happened during the 'Sainik' shoot. My hand got tired while moving from one building to another, and I thought I would fall. There was nothing back then, not even VFX, we had to do everything ourselves.” According to Akshay, the scene was extremely risky with no safety tech available. He did the stunt himself and had a very narrow escape.

According to Akshay, "In a boat scene for 'International Khiladi', my body was almost cut in half. A catamaran was approaching from the front, and my boat was supposed to pass through it. I could have been completely sliced, but I was saved.”

Akshay Kumar revealed that he had another brush with death while shooting for 'Khiladi 786'. The action star said, "When I made that jump in 'Khiladi 786', I had to dive onto a hot air balloon, and I survived that too.” Akshay mentioned that he performed this stunt as well without any major safety support.

When someone asked Akshay about his wife Twinkle Khanna's reaction to his stunts, he said, "She is used to it now. There's no point in asking because I won't stop.” He added that Twinkle trusts him to come back home safely. However, Akshay did admit that being cautious is extremely important.

After 'Bhooth Bangla', Akshay Kumar has a long list of films lined up. You'll see him in comedies like 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Golmaal 5', and also in the action-thriller 'Haiwaan'.