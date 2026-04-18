Dubai's Iconic Luxury Hotel To Close For 18-Month Restoration

Dhaka: Dubai's most iconic hotel, the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, is set to undergo its first major restoration since opening in 1999, according to Jumeirah Group, the owner of the property.

The Dubai Holding subsidiary on April 14 said the restoration work aims to preserve one of the emirate's most recognizable symbols for future generations.

The dhow sail-shaped hotel, long regarded as an emblem of Dubai's global luxury tourism ambitions, will remain closed throughout the restoration period, which is expected to last around 18 months.

The project will focus on conserving and enhancing the property's distinctive interiors. French interior architect Tristan Auer will lead the effort, selected after what Jumeirah described as a rigorous selection process.

Auer is internationally recognized for restoring celebrated heritage properties, including the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris. Jumeirah noted his work reflects "a deep respect for heritage, craftsmanship, and detail."

Thomas B. Meier, CEO of Jumeirah, said the restoration represents far more than a building upgrade. "Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is far more than an architectural landmark; it is a symbol of ambition, craftsmanship, and enduring excellence," he said.

Meier added that the property has served guests with the same passion and world-class standards for 27 years. The restoration program would mark a new chapter in its story.

The hotel currently houses 198 luxury suites and is known for its lavish interiors featuring marble, gold leaf, and Swarovski crystal detailing. Since its launch, it has become one of the most photographed buildings in the world.

The Burj Al Arab helped redefine luxury hospitality in the region by pioneering personalized butler service and setting new benchmarks in ultra-premium guest experiences.

Auer acknowledged the weight of the commission. "Being entrusted with the very first restoration of a property of this caliber in Dubai - a timeless icon of the region - is a profound privilege," the globally renowned architect said.

The restoration reflects Dubai's broader effort to preserve its modern architectural icons as the city matures, ensuring landmarks retain their original character while remaining relevant to new generations of visitors.

V