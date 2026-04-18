Thai Trims Frequencies On Domestic, International Routes In May

Dhaka: Thai Airways International has notified ticket agents of potential schedule reductions in May across its domestic and international network, citing sharply rising fuel costs and softer passenger demand during the low season.

The Bangkok-based carrier said it has prepared options to help agents and passengers manage the upcoming changes.

On domestic routes, Thai Airways plans to reduce frequencies on flights to Khon Kaen from four to three flights per day, and services to Udon Thani will drop from three to two daily flights throughout May. Meanwhile, Ubon Ratchathani will see a reduction from 14 to 12 weekly flights between May 5 and 28.

In Southeast Asia, Phnom Penh services will be trimmed from 14 to 11 weekly flights between May 2 and 30, while Singapore will see a reduction from five to four daily flights between May 2 and 31.

North Asian routes face steeper cuts. Tokyo Narita will drop from three to two daily flights between May 11 and 31, while Beijing and Shanghai services will be halved to one flight per day.

Seoul Incheon will face a significant reduction from three daily flights to just one between May 8 and 31. Kaohsiung services, previously operating once daily, will be fully suspended from May 8 through 31.

Hong Kong and Taipei services will also see modest reductions during the month.

South Asian routes are not spared either. Mumbai flights will be cut from two per day to one throughout May, while Hyderabad services will drop from daily to five weekly flights. Delhi will see a minor reduction from 22 to 21 weekly flights.

Several European destinations will also be affected. Istanbul, Munich, Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm will each be trimmed from daily operations to five weekly flights. Frankfurt will see a reduction from 14 to 12 weekly flights between May 18 and 27.

The schedule adjustments reflect the broader pressure facing full-service carriers as jet fuel prices continue to climb globally. Airlines operating thin margins during seasonal low periods are increasingly turning to capacity management as a near-term cost-control measure.

Thai Airways did not specify whether the reductions would be permanent beyond May or whether full frequencies would be restored ahead of the peak summer travel season.

V