Iran Says It Has Reasserted Military Control Over Strait Of Hormuz
The claim was made in a statement by a spokesperson from the headquarters of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ibrahim Zolfaqari.
He said the narrow waterway is now“under strict management and control of the armed forces,” adding that, under previously reached understandings, Iran has agreed to allow a limited number of oil tankers and commercial vessels to pass through the strait under a regulated system.
Zolfaqari also accused the United States of continuing what he described as“maritime piracy,” alleging repeated violations of prior commitments made during negotiations.
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical energy transit routes, through which a significant portion of global oil shipments pass daily.
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