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Azerbaijani FM Meets With Yemeni Counterpart In Antalya
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Yemen's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Shaya Mohsin Zindani on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to the ministry, the ministers discussed ways to strengthen political dialogue and bilateral relations.
The importance of multilateral cooperation was also highlighted during the meeting.
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