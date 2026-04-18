Azerbaijan Urges Countries To Ensure Their Energy Security
According to him, the world is still dependent on traditional energy sources.
"COP31 in Türkiye will focus on the implementation of decisions taken at previous COPs. Unfortunately, a large part of the decisions taken at previous COPs have not yet been implemented. Hosting COP31 in Turkey will be an important opportunity to show how the energy transition process can be successfully implemented," he added.
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