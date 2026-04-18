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Azerbaijan Urges Countries To Ensure Their Energy Security

Azerbaijan Urges Countries To Ensure Their Energy Security


2026-04-18 06:03:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The time has come for countries to ensure their energy security, the Presidential Representative for Climate Issues of Azerbaijan and President of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, said during panel discussions within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the world is still dependent on traditional energy sources.

"COP31 in Türkiye will focus on the implementation of decisions taken at previous COPs. Unfortunately, a large part of the decisions taken at previous COPs have not yet been implemented. Hosting COP31 in Turkey will be an important opportunity to show how the energy transition process can be successfully implemented," he added.

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Trend News Agency

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