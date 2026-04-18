Lop Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Using AIADMK As 'Proxy' To Enter Tamil Nadu

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 18 (IANS) Senior Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the AIADMK-led NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu during an election campaign rally near Sholinghur in Ranipet district, accusing the BJP of attempting to control politics in the state through proxy.

Addressing party workers and supporters, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the AIADMK had lost its independence and was now functioning under the influence of the BJP.

“The AIADMK is no longer what it used to be. It is completely under the BJP's control,” he said, claiming that the national party was trying to use the Dravidian outfit as a vehicle to establish its presence in Tamil Nadu.

Emphasising the Congress party's ideological position, LoP Gandhi asserted that governance in Tamil Nadu should remain in the hands of its people.

“We, the Indian National Congress, believe Tamil Nadu should be ruled by Tamil people. No one should rule Tamil Nadu by proxy from Delhi,” he said, drawing applause from the crowd.

Referring to the Congress party's alliance with the DMK, LoP Gandhi highlighted what he described as a respectful and non-coercive political partnership.

“We partnered with the DMK, but we never attacked them, threatened them, or used central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate against them. The BJP, on the other hand, attacks and threatens the AIADMK leadership,” he claimed.

LoP Gandhi also took aim at the ideological influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, asserting that both the RSS and the BJP would not succeed in gaining political control in Tamil Nadu.“They can never rule this State,” he said.

Gandhi further referred to the recent defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament which was a delimitation-linked constitutional amendment, terming it a significant political development.

“Yesterday, we stopped the BJP's attempt to reduce the representation of southern states,” he claimed.

The Opposition is objecting to the Women's Reservation Bill being tethered to the expansion of Parliament based on the 2011 Census and the exercise of delimitation.

The proposed amendment reportedly failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, garnering 298 votes in favour and 230 against.

The outcome marked a rare legislative setback for the Modi government, with Opposition parties uniting to block the measure.

The Congress leader's remarks come amid intensified campaigning ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with alliances sharpening their attacks in the final stretch.