Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku at the National Gymnastics Arena from April 17 through April 19, Trend reports.

The competition is taking place in Azerbaijan for the 13th time and has brought together the most talented gymnasts from 42 countries.

The key distinguishing feature of this World Cup is its status as a qualification event for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games. Over the three-day competition, athletes will compete in individual routines using apparatus such as hoop, ball, ribbon, and clubs, as well as group exercises featuring combinations including three hoops plus two pairs of clubs and three balls plus two pairs of clubs.

The first two days of the tournament are dedicated to qualification rounds, while the final day will feature the finals. The competition, which began today, will conclude on April 19. At the end of the event, the individual gymnast and the group exercise team with the highest execution score will be awarded the traditional“AGF Trophy.” Hosting such a prestigious competition in Azerbaijan is seen as an important contribution to the development of gymnastics and the motivation of young athletes. We wish all participants success, and spectators are invited to follow the sporting event closely! Photo: Arif Guluzade