Uzbekistan, EBRD Explore Broader Cooperation In PPP Frameworks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed expanding cooperation in public-private partnership (PPP) mechanisms and broadening engagement across key economic sectors, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso on the sidelines of the 2026 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

Both sides focused on deepening cooperation in social infrastructure and communal services, as well as improving project preparation standards and introducing financing models aligned with international best practices.

The agenda also included reforms in the financial sector, such as enhancing corporate governance in the banking system, accelerating privatization processes, and strengthening institutional capacity.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to continue existing cooperation and further expand it into new areas.

Meanwhile, in 2025, about 85% of EBRD funds in Uzbekistan were directed to the private sector, while the bank's total annual operations in the country exceeded $1 billion. Overall, the EBRD has invested nearly $7 billion in more than 200 projects across Uzbekistan.