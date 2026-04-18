Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Meets With Portuguese Counterpart In Türkiye's Antalya

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Meets With Portuguese Counterpart In Türkiye's Antalya
The ministers discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations, the expansion of political dialogue, the strengthening of cooperation in the economic, trade, and energy sectors, as well as issues of interaction within international organizations.
The possibilities of further strengthening cooperation through the opening of the Portuguese embassy in Azerbaijan were also considered.
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