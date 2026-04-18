Iran Pulls Plug On Strait Of Hormuz Again

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz again, the spokesperson for the Iranian Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, Ibrahim Zolfaghari, told local media, Trend reports.

He said that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz is fully under control until the U.S. allows ships to pass freely from and to Iran and has been returned to its previous state.

According to him, based on the agreement reached through negotiations with various parties, Iran agreed to allow a number of oil tankers and commercial ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz under control. However, the U.S. side continues to blockade Iranian ports.

"For this reason, control over the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategically important strait is under the strict control of the Iranian Armed Forces," he noted.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.