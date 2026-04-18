Four Injured In Russian Shelling Across Kherson Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram.

"Over the past day, the enemy carried out drone attacks, airstrikes, and artillery shelling targeting Beryslav, Novoraisk, Inzhenerne, Rakivka, Tomyna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Borozenske, Osokorivka, Havrylivka, Novovoskresenske, Urozhaine, Antonivka, Burhunka, Vesele, Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Kizomys, Komyshany, Lvove, Mylove, Monastyrske, Sadove, Stanislav, Tokarivka, Khreshchenivka, Chornobaivka, Doslidne, Zelenivka, Naddniprianske, Sofiivka, Novovorontsovka, Kachkarivka, Kozatske, Odradokamianka, Poniativka, Rozlyv, Tiahynka, Chervonyi Maiak, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, and the city of Kherson. As a result of Russian aggression, four people were injured," the official said.

Ukraine returns another group of children from Russian-occupied Kherson region

He added that Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas across the region. In particular, three apartment buildings and 12 private houses were damaged. A utility building, a minibus, a private garage, and a car were also hit.

In addition, on Friday, April 17, four people were evacuated from liberated communities in the region. The regional administration reminded residents that those wishing to relocate to safer areas can contact the regional call center at 0800 101 102 or 0800 330 951.

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