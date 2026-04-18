Energy, Transport, Logistics: Svyrydenko Presents Ukraine's Investment 'Wish List' In Washington

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, she shared the details on Facebook.

"In Washington, we talked with partners through the language of concrete projects. During a meeting with IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop, the Government team presented Ukraine's investment wish list in priority sectors – energy, transport, and logistics infrastructure," Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the first phase focuses on state-owned energy companies. The sides discussed mobilizing financial resources for equipment procurement, restoring Naftogaz Group assets, and supporting the long-term development of infrastructure. They agreed to intensify cooperation with IFC to help identify financing and expand the pipeline of investment-ready assets.

Particular attention was also given to public-private partnership projects in logistics infrastructure and road construction, as well as the implementation of a concession tender for terminals at the port of Chornomorsk with IFC's involvement.

"We continue to work together on establishing the Viability Gap Funding Facility to support concession projects," Svyrydenko said.

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The parties also discussed possible financial support for Ukrzaliznytsia to stabilize its financial position, including ensuring repayment of its Eurobonds due in July 2026.

"We also see opportunities to expand our partnership through financing for major private-sector projects led by Ukrainian companies. A key condition for attracting investment remains the reduction of the shadow economy and the continuation of reforms. The Government, together with the Verkhovna Rada, is consistently working to create a transparent and predictable investment environment," Svyrydenko added.

Photo credit: Yuliia Svyrydenko / Facebook