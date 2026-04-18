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Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Türkiye Posted On His Social Media

Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Türkiye Posted On His Social Media


2026-04-18 05:03:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Türkiye was posted on his social media accounts, AzerNEWS reports.

The post reads:

"President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to Türkiye (16-17.04.2026)".

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AzerNews

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