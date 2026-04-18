It Was BJP's Event Management Which Flopped: Congress On Defeat Of Women's Reservation Bill

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) The Congress leaders launched a sharp attack on the Union government following the rejection of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, accusing it of lacking intent and politicising the issue of women's reservation.

Congress MP Imran Masood criticised the Union government's approach, saying, "I had said it yesterday itself -- they don't want to do anything. For them, this was just event management, and it flopped. I had already said that this is what would happen, and that is exactly what happened. We knew that these people are not going to do anything."

Commenting on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backing 33 per cent women's reservation, Masood added, "We have been supporting it from the beginning. This is not their dream; it was former PM Rajiv Gandhi's dream. When this Bill came in 1996, they (RSS) were opposing it. It's not their initiative; it was Rajiv Gandhi's dream."

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal reiterated the party's position, saying, "We all unanimously passed the 23rd Women's Reservation Bill. We support the Women's Reservation Bill. Now, the government must act immediately to implement the Women's Reservation Bill for the 2029 elections..."

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "What would you call those who are against democracy and try to come to power by opposing it? I would only say that yesterday, democracy was protected and the Constitution of India was safeguarded, BJP's attempt to play with India's political map was halted..."

The reactions come amid an escalating political confrontation between the ruling NDA alliance and the Opposition following the Bill's defeat.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed after the Union government fell short of the required special majority despite securing a simple majority.

After a day-long debate, the legislation received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, insufficient for passage under constitutional requirements.

The Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17. It sought to introduce 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and expand the strength of the House, but failed to secure the required two-thirds majority.