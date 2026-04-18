Women's Quota Bill Failure A 'Big Blow' To India, Says Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday termed the failure of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha a "big blow to the country," while holding the Congress-led INDIA Bloc responsible for blocking the legislation linked to women's reservation and delimitation. Addressing the media after the conclusion of the Budget Session, Rijiju said the government had made sustained efforts to build consensus but could not secure the constitutionally required two-thirds majority for the Constitution Amendment Bill. "We have the majority, but we didn't get the two-thirds majority required for the Constitution Amendment, so this bill couldn't be passed," he said, while asserting that all other government business during the session was completed successfully.

Delimitation a 'Necessary' Constitutional Exercise

Focusing on the delimitation aspect, Rijiju defended the Centre's move to link women's reservation with the redrawing of constituencies, calling it a necessary constitutional and democratic exercise. "This is not a failure of the government. This is a big blow to the country by the Congress party and some other parties," he said, adding that the inability to pass the bill has delayed a crucial reform aimed at ensuring equitable representation. Explaining the need for delimitation, he said disparities in constituency sizes must be addressed in a democratic system. "If one constituency has 40 lakh voters and another has 60,000, it is our responsibility to correct this imbalance. The population has grown significantly, and representation must be adjusted accordingly," Rijiju said, noting that the constitutional freeze on delimitation until 2026 necessitates an amendment process.

Rijiju Accuses Opposition of Derailing Reforms

Rijiju also rejected opposition claims that the government was attempting to delay women's reservation. He said the linkage between reservation, census, and delimitation was already part of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam passed earlier. "They know why delimitation is necessary, but they are pretending otherwise to derail women's reservation," he alleged.

Rijiju further accused the Congress of politically obstructing the bill, claiming that it avoided meaningful consultation. He said, "We are all saddened by the fact that, driven by political motives and a mindset of denying women rights, the Congress Party and the opposition, with a blatant majority, prevented the passage of the Constitutional Amendment. We are saddened because this loss has been inflicted on the women of the country. This crucial step, which was to give women a say in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies, to empower them to participate in the entire legal process, in the decisions that govern the country, and in the decision-making process, failed to pass. That's why we are saddened. This should not be considered a failure of the government or our party."

The minister also claimed that the government had engaged in extensive consultations with political parties, but Congress leaders avoided discussions. He alleged that despite repeated invitations, Congress preferred "writing letters instead of attending meetings." The bill had secured 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the required special majority. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed its defeat, after which the government decided to keep related bills in abeyance.

'Congress Will Face Wrath of Women': Rijiju

Rijiju maintained that the Centre remains committed to women's empowerment and will continue efforts to implement reservation, asserting that "the Congress Party and some of their allies will have to face the wrath of women. The Congress party also bears a dark stain of anti-women, a stigma that will never go away. Celebrating the denial of women's rights is a grave sin. They consider it a victory by deciding not to grant women rights. Women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies is our responsibility, and we must provide it. Congress's mentality is to deny it, and they are celebrating after defeating that bill. They have completely exposed their true nature. No excuses will work. Congress and its allies have destroyed the rights that should be given to women." (ANI)

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