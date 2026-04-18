UAE Astronomers Capture Image Of Dhul Qadah Crescent In Rare Daytime Sighting

Astronomers at Al Khatm Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi, part of the International Astronomy Center, captured an image of the Dhul Qadah crescent, marking the start of the 11th month of the Islamic calendar.

The observation was made on Saturday (April 18) at 10am UAE time. At that moment, the crescent was 11.7 degrees away from the Sun and only 16.5 hours old.

Such daytime sightings are technically significant, as they require specialised equipment and clear atmospheric conditions to distinguish the thin lunar sliver against the glare of the morning sky, according to the observatory team led by Mohammed Awda, with Khalafan Al-Naimi, Osama Ghannam, and Anas Mohammed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dhul Qadah - also known as Dhul Qidah, Dhu Al Qadah, or Dhu Al Qidah - is one of the four sacred months in Islam, during which conflict is traditionally avoided. The month also holds a deep spiritual significance, often acting as a bridge between the joy of Eid Al Fitr and the solemnity of the Hajj pilgrimage.

The Hajj pilgrimage is one of the most important religious duties in Islam. As the fifth pillar of the faith, it is a journey that every Muslim who is physically and financially able is expected to make at least once in their lifetime. Each year in the month of Dhul Hijja, millions of Muslims from across the globe gather in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to take part in a series of sacred rituals.

This year, Hajj is is expected to take place between May 25, 2026 to the June 30, 2026 in the Gregorian Calendar. Dates may shift slightly by one day depending on the official moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

In an earlier report by Khaleej Times, predictions indicate that Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar, is expected to begin on Monday (May 18).

Explained: 4 methods countries use to determine start dates for Ramadan, Eid From 3 Eids in 2033 to first White House iftar: 8 Ramadan facts you did not know UAE to look for Ramadan Moon: How to sight the crescent and what to do if you see it