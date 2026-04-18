Dubai Teen Driver Arrested After Hit-And-Run Leaves Chinese Expat Critically Injured

Public Prosecution Dubai is investigating a hit-and-run involving a 14-year-old driver after a Chinese resident was injured, with his condition worsening hours later, authorities said.

According to case details, operations received a report after the injured man was admitted to hospital with multiple bruises and wounds initially believed to be the result of an assault.

Initial statements from the victim's wife indicated that her husband had gone out for a walk in the evening and returned about an hour and a half later with visible injuries. Despite her concern, he did not disclose what had happened.

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In the early hours of the morning, his condition deteriorated significantly, with complaints of severe fatigue and head pain. Upon closer examination, his wife discovered a head injury and rushed him for urgent medical care.

Investigations later revealed that the incident was not an assault, but a traffic accident involving a minor. Authorities established that the victim had been struck by a vehicle driven by a 14-year-old boy at around 9pm on March 17.

Police records showed that an ambulance and a patrol unit had attended the scene shortly after the incident. At the time, the injured man reportedly declined to file a complaint or open a case.

However, after returning home, his condition worsened, leading to his hospitalisation and the reopening of the case.

Authorities later identified and apprehended the suspect, who has no prior criminal record, and referred him to the competent authorities to complete legal procedures.

The victim, also with no criminal history, remains under medical care.

Public Prosecution is continuing its investigation to determine the full circumstances of the incident and assess legal responsibility.

Authorities have also issued a renewed warning to parents and vehicle owners against allowing minors to drive, stressing that handing over vehicles to underage individuals is a serious violation that endangers lives and carries legal consequences.

Officials reiterated the importance of reporting road accidents immediately and seeking timely medical attention, warning that delays can complicate both treatment and legal accountability.

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