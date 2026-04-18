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Palestinian Martyred By Israeli Gunfire In Hebron


2026-04-18 04:01:48
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces southwest of Hebron in the West Bank on Saturday.

According to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the occupation forces opened fire on a 25-year-old man in the Khirbet Salama area, alleging that he was attempting to approach the Negohot settlement, located southwest of Hebron.

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Gulf Times

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