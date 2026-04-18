Palestinian Martyred By Israeli Gunfire In Hebron

According to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the occupation forces opened fire on a 25-year-old man in the Khirbet Salama area, alleging that he was attempting to approach the Negohot settlement, located southwest of Hebron.

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