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Türkiye's Home Sales Edge Lower in March
(MENAFN) Türkiye's housing market edged lower in March, with total residential sales slipping 2.1% year-on-year to 113,367 units — down from the 115,788 transactions recorded in the same month of 2025 — according to data released Friday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
Istanbul dominated the national market, registering 21,665 sales to claim the top spot, with the capital Ankara placing second at 10,236 transactions and the Aegean hub Izmir rounding out the top three with 7,278 sales.
Beneath the headline decline, the data revealed a notable split between new and second-hand market dynamics. Sales of newly built homes bucked the broader trend, climbing 1.3% year-on-year to 35,725 units, while the resale segment weighed on overall figures with a 3.6% contraction to 77,642 transactions.
A standout bright spot emerged in mortgage-backed activity, which surged 35.9% to 25,978 homes — accounting for nearly a quarter, or 22.9%, of all sales during the month, pointing to renewed appetite for financing-assisted purchases.
Foreign buyer demand, however, continued to cool. Overseas purchases tumbled 20% to just 1,353 units, with Russian, Iranian, and German nationals ranking among the most active international purchasers.
Zooming out to the broader quarterly picture, cumulative residential sales across the first three months of the year totaled 349,396 units — a modest 0.3% dip compared to the same period a year prior, suggesting the market is navigating a soft patch rather than a structural downturn.
Istanbul dominated the national market, registering 21,665 sales to claim the top spot, with the capital Ankara placing second at 10,236 transactions and the Aegean hub Izmir rounding out the top three with 7,278 sales.
Beneath the headline decline, the data revealed a notable split between new and second-hand market dynamics. Sales of newly built homes bucked the broader trend, climbing 1.3% year-on-year to 35,725 units, while the resale segment weighed on overall figures with a 3.6% contraction to 77,642 transactions.
A standout bright spot emerged in mortgage-backed activity, which surged 35.9% to 25,978 homes — accounting for nearly a quarter, or 22.9%, of all sales during the month, pointing to renewed appetite for financing-assisted purchases.
Foreign buyer demand, however, continued to cool. Overseas purchases tumbled 20% to just 1,353 units, with Russian, Iranian, and German nationals ranking among the most active international purchasers.
Zooming out to the broader quarterly picture, cumulative residential sales across the first three months of the year totaled 349,396 units — a modest 0.3% dip compared to the same period a year prior, suggesting the market is navigating a soft patch rather than a structural downturn.
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