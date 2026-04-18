Smuggling Attempt Of Over 4,300 Copper Ingots Foiled In Helmand

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Defense (MoD) says the smuggling of more than 4,300 copper ingots has been thwarted in Bahramcha district of southern Helmand province.

According to a statement from the 215 Azam Corps, 4,382 copper ingots were discovered and seized in the Rabat area of the district. Smugglers had allegedly planned to transport them out of the country illegally.

The source added that security forces also confiscated a quantity of medical equipment that was being brought into the country unlawfully and later destroyed it by fire.

The statement said security and defense forces would not allow anyone to engage in illegal imports or exports and would continue taking serious and sustained action against such activities.

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