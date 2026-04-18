Iran Won't Transfer Enriched Uranium: Baghaei

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says the country's enriched uranium will not be transferred anywhere, adding that sending it to the United States has never been an option.

He dismissed reports suggesting a possible permanent halt to Iran's enrichment activities, calling them part of a media campaign aimed at influencing negotiators and shaping the course of talks, according to media reports.

Baghaei further said that decisions regarding the opening or closure of the Strait of Hormuz are not made on social media, stressing that Iran is the authority on the matter.

He noted that following a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, Iran had announced that civilian vessels could pass through the Strait of Hormuz, subject to assessment by relevant authorities.

He warned that any action described as a naval blockade would be met with an appropriate response from Iran, saying that such a move would constitute a violation of the ceasefire.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump told Reuters on Friday that the United States would work with Iran to recover its enriched uranium and transfer it to the US.

kk/sa