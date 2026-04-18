'Centre Had No Motive Other Than Political Gain': Ram Gopal Yadav Hits Back As NDA Plans Nationwide Protest Over Women's Bill Defeat

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) As the NDA is planning to organise nationwide protests following the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Saturday launched a sharp counterattack, saying, "Let them bring, we will also bring ours."

The NDA has planned demonstrations at district headquarters across the country, led by the BJP Mahila Morcha, after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

Despite receiving majority support, the Bill fell short of the constitutional threshold needed for passage.

The proposed legislation aimed to introduce 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies. Its defeat has triggered sharp political exchanges between the ruling NDA alliance and the Opposition.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Ram Gopal Yadav said,“Women are in the majority on our side. They (Union government) do not even consider OBC women as women. They don't know who is in the majority. Let them (Centre) bring, we (Opposition) will also bring ours."

He also questioned the necessity of reintroducing the Bill, claiming that a similar version had already been passed earlier.

"This historic Bill was already passed in 2023. The officials who were there at that time have not changed. So what was the need for amendments? Just a day before yesterday, you notified the old Bill. Then what was the need to hold a debate and voting on this?" the Samajwadi Party leader said.

Alleging political motives, Yadav said the move was aimed at influencing upcoming state elections.

"The whole nation knows they are doing this for votes. Elections are taking place in West Bengal. But they have forgotten that in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already provided 40 per cent reservation for women. What impact will 33 per cent have? They (Centre) did not think about it," he added.

He also questioned the Union government's intent in introducing the Bill despite lacking the required numbers.

"They knew they did not have a two-thirds majority. Then what was the point of bringing it?" Yadav added.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Samajwadi Party leader said, "The Prime Minister is saying that whoever opposes it (Bill) will suffer losses. They had no motive other than political gain."

Backing Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav also supported the demand for extending reservation benefits to Muslim women.

Referring to the Sachar Committee report, he said, "If you read the Sachar Committee report, you will understand that the condition of Dalits is better than that of Muslims."