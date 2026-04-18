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Anthropic Rolls Out Claude Design for Visual Content
(MENAFN) Anthropic expanded its artificial intelligence product lineup on Friday with the debut of Claude Design — a new creative tool engineered to empower users in producing visual content, ranging from polished designs and interactive prototypes to full-scale presentations.
The San Francisco-based AI company confirmed that Claude Design is powered by its most advanced vision model, with access to the product's research preview immediately extended to subscribers across its Claude Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise tiers.
One of the platform's standout capabilities is its ability to seamlessly integrate a team's existing brand identity — automatically detecting and applying established color palettes and typography by directly reading live codebases, eliminating the need for manual configuration.
Users can initiate projects through multiple entry points, including plain-text prompts, uploaded documents, or web captures, enabling the rapid generation of high-fidelity, realistic prototypes tailored to real-world use cases.
On the output side, Claude Design offers flexible export options, allowing finished work to be saved as PDF, PPTX, or HTML files. The platform also features a direct integration with Canva, enabling users to funnel their creations straight into one of the world's most widely used design ecosystems.
The launch signals Anthropic's continued push beyond conversational AI, positioning Claude as an end-to-end creative and productivity platform for professional teams.
The San Francisco-based AI company confirmed that Claude Design is powered by its most advanced vision model, with access to the product's research preview immediately extended to subscribers across its Claude Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise tiers.
One of the platform's standout capabilities is its ability to seamlessly integrate a team's existing brand identity — automatically detecting and applying established color palettes and typography by directly reading live codebases, eliminating the need for manual configuration.
Users can initiate projects through multiple entry points, including plain-text prompts, uploaded documents, or web captures, enabling the rapid generation of high-fidelity, realistic prototypes tailored to real-world use cases.
On the output side, Claude Design offers flexible export options, allowing finished work to be saved as PDF, PPTX, or HTML files. The platform also features a direct integration with Canva, enabling users to funnel their creations straight into one of the world's most widely used design ecosystems.
The launch signals Anthropic's continued push beyond conversational AI, positioning Claude as an end-to-end creative and productivity platform for professional teams.
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