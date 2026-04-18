Zayn Malik 'Unexpectedly Recovering' After Health Scare, New Album Out

Coinciding with a major career milestone, singer Zayn Malik revealed that he was hospitalised on the same day his new album 'Konnakol' was released, sharing that he is "unexpectedly recovering" after a health scare. The pop star posted the update recently on his Instagram handle, alongside a photo showing him lying in a hospital gown with monitors and an IV attached.

Zayn Malik Addresses Fans From Hospital

Addressing fans directly, he wrote, "To my fans - Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always." "Been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering," Malik continued in the caption, adding, "Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week, I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding. Thank you to all the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologists, management, admin and everyone who have helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends!"

New Album 'Konnakol' Released Amidst Health Scare

The health update came just hours after 'Konnakol', his latest full-length project, dropped on streaming platforms. The album marks his fifth studio release since his departure from One Direction in 2015, and his first since 2024's 'Room Under the Stairs.'

Reflecting on Solo Career

Earlier this year, Malik reflected on his solo journey during an appearance on 'Call Her Daddy.' "Five solo albums now- I was just buzzing that I got to do the first one after [leaving] the band, [and] people seemed to care," he said, adding, "I'm really proud of the progression and just the development and understanding of myself through my music," as quoted by Billboard.

Zayn Malik's previous four albums have all charted on the Billboard 200, with his debut Mind of Mine reaching No. 1 in 2016. No further details about his condition have been shared so far. (ANI)

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