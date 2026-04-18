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Starmer, Macron Discuss Mideast, European Security in Paris Talks
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Paris on Friday to discuss bilateral relations, the situation in the Middle East, and wider European security issues, according to reports.
The meeting took place ahead of an international gathering in the French capital co-hosted by the UK and France, focused on a proposed maritime initiative aimed at safeguarding navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
A statement from Starmer’s office said the two leaders reviewed developments in the Middle East and agreed on the importance of achieving long-term peace to restore regional and global stability and security.
On bilateral relations, the leaders discussed expanding UK–France cooperation, including efforts under the so-called Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine and the planned Strait of Hormuz Maritime Freedom of Navigation Initiative, which aims to enhance security in key waterways.
Starmer also expressed interest in deepening UK–EU relations, describing it as part of a broader response to shared security challenges and the need to build a “stronger Europe.”
The two leaders also addressed the war in Ukraine and migration pressures, agreeing on the importance of maintaining efforts to reduce irregular crossings between the UK and France.
The meeting took place ahead of an international gathering in the French capital co-hosted by the UK and France, focused on a proposed maritime initiative aimed at safeguarding navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
A statement from Starmer’s office said the two leaders reviewed developments in the Middle East and agreed on the importance of achieving long-term peace to restore regional and global stability and security.
On bilateral relations, the leaders discussed expanding UK–France cooperation, including efforts under the so-called Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine and the planned Strait of Hormuz Maritime Freedom of Navigation Initiative, which aims to enhance security in key waterways.
Starmer also expressed interest in deepening UK–EU relations, describing it as part of a broader response to shared security challenges and the need to build a “stronger Europe.”
The two leaders also addressed the war in Ukraine and migration pressures, agreeing on the importance of maintaining efforts to reduce irregular crossings between the UK and France.
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