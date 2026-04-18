NATO Chief Downplays Fears Of U.S. Exit, Calls For Stronger European Role

MENAFN - AzerNews) Mark Rutte, Secretary General of NATO, has expressed skepticism over the possibility of the United States withdrawing from the alliance, emphasizing instead the need for a more balanced transatlantic partnership,reports.

Speaking in an interview with Welt am Sonntag, Rutte said he does not expect Washington to leave the alliance.“I do not assume that the United States will exit NATO,” he stated.

However, he underscored the importance of strengthening Europe's role within the alliance. According to Rutte, a“stronger Europe within a stronger NATO” is essential for the bloc's future.

Rutte also acknowledged concerns raised by Donald Trump, noting that the U.S. president has been openly frustrated with some NATO members.“President Trump is clearly dissatisfied with certain allies, and I understand his concerns,” he added.

The NATO chief revealed that during a recent meeting at the White House, he discussed with the U.S. president the strategic benefits NATO provides to the United States.

“Europe wants to take on a greater role within NATO. This is good news,” Rutte said.“It represents a shift from an unhealthy dependency toward a genuine transatlantic partnership based on shared responsibility.”