Iran, Türkiye Show Interest In Establishing Joint Free Trade Zone

Iran, Türkiye Show Interest In Establishing Joint Free Trade Zone
According to Nouri, the initiative to create a joint free trade zone has been strongly emphasized by both Turkish officials and leaders of Iran's border provinces.
He noted that during meetings with officials from Türkiye's Ağrı and Iğdır provinces, the importance of enhancing cross-border cooperation was highlighted. Steps toward strengthening ties between border regions through free trade zones are expected to be taken in the near future.
The minister added that trade relations between Iran and Türkiye have developed over the past year, particularly in the agricultural sector, and both sides stress the importance of making full use of existing opportunities.
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