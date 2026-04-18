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Iran, Türkiye Show Interest In Establishing Joint Free Trade Zone

Iran, Türkiye Show Interest In Establishing Joint Free Trade Zone


2026-04-18 03:03:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Iran and Türkiye have expressed interest in establishing a joint free trade zone, Iran's Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri told reporters at the Bazargan border crossing in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province, located along the border with Türkiye, Trend reports.

According to Nouri, the initiative to create a joint free trade zone has been strongly emphasized by both Turkish officials and leaders of Iran's border provinces.

He noted that during meetings with officials from Türkiye's Ağrı and Iğdır provinces, the importance of enhancing cross-border cooperation was highlighted. Steps toward strengthening ties between border regions through free trade zones are expected to be taken in the near future.

The minister added that trade relations between Iran and Türkiye have developed over the past year, particularly in the agricultural sector, and both sides stress the importance of making full use of existing opportunities.

“Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the country's border provinces and neighboring states. Full authority has been granted to these provinces in this direction. This can help simplify relations with neighboring countries, expand cooperation, and activate border markets,” he said.

The Iranian agriculture minister was traveling to Bishkek via Türkiye to attend a meeting of representatives of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

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Trend News Agency

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