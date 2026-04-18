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Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt Fms Meet In Antalya
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Egypt held the third meeting of their foreign ministers today on the sidelines of the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum to discuss ways to address regional challenges, foremost among them the US-Israeli-Iranian war meeting was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Fidan had previously participated in a meeting in Riyadh on Mar. 18 alongside the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Bahrain, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates, where recent regional developments were discussed. He also took part in a separate quadrilateral meeting with his Egyptian, Pakistani, and Saudi counterparts added that, as a continuation of those discussions, Fidan met his counterparts from the three countries for a second time on Mar. 29 in Islamabad, followed by another quadrilateral meeting at the deputy minister level on Apr. 14 in Pakistan.
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